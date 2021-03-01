Nicole Kidman's husband Keith Urban's exciting news ahead of family appearance with daughters The Big Little Lies star and country musician share daughters Sunday and Faith

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban delighted fans on Sunday night as they made a rare appearance with daughters Sunday and Faith at the virtual Golden Globes.

And what's more, the glitzy ceremony wasn't the only thing that the family had been looking forward to over the weekend.

On Saturday, Keith shared some news of his own, revealing that he had been nominated not once, but three times, at the upcoming ACM Awards in April.

VIDEO: Nicole Kidman's husband Keith Urban surprised by daughters Sunday and Faith

Keith has been put forward for the Music Event of the Year accolade alongside Pink, and in the same category for his collaboration with Thomas Rhett, Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott and Chris Tomlin.

The father-of-two is also up for a nomination as a producer, and proudly shared the news on Instagram with his followers.

Keith Urban revealed his exciting news ahead of the Golden Globes

"Do I love collaborating or what?!!!! Huge thx to @thomasrhettakins for asking me to be a part of Be A Light and a massive thx to @pink for duetting with me on One Too Many !!! Surreal!!!

"I also just heard I was given a THIRD nomination as producer as well — the only way this day could get any better was if I heard that Rotier's in Nashville was gonna stay in business. THANK YOU ACM's!!!!"

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with many congratulating Keith on his achievement. "Congrats legend," one wrote, while another commented: "Always humble Keith, well deserved for your three nominations! Congratulations." A third added: "You deserve each and every one!"

Both Nicole and Keith are no strangers to awards ceremonies and are often pictured on the red carpet.

Nicole Kidman and Keith at the Golden Globes with their daughters

The celebrity couple are incredibly supportive of each other, and The Others actress will no doubt be by her husband's side at next month's ACM's.

The family are currently at their home in Australia, and the couple's daughters Sunday, 12, and Faith, ten, were by their parents' side as they waited for the Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie award – in which Nicole was nominated for – to be announced.

The celebrity couple are incredibly supportive of each other

The little girls, who are rarely photographed, were all dressed up for the special event, wearing matching white frocks, and almost nearly upstaged their famous mum!

While Nicole missed out on the award to The Queen's Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy, it looked like the entire family had a night to remember!

