Kate Hudson strips down for candid Golden Globes afterparty photo The star had celebrated the awards with her family

Kate Hudson might not have won a Golden Globe on Sunday – but she had the best time celebrating the ceremony with her family.

The music actress was joined in her beautiful house by mum Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, her brother Oliver Hudson, Kate's partner Danny Fujikawa and their two-year-old daughter Rani Rose, and her older children, sons Ryder, 17, and nine-year-old Bingham.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Hudson supported by her whole family at 2021 Golden Globes

And the party didn't stop when everyone headed home. Kate, 41, later took to Instagram to share a candid snapshot of herself lying on the stairs and holding a glass of champagne.

"Parents left, kids went to sleep and I had an afterparty for one!" she wrote, before going on to speak about her incredible jewellery.

"Thank you @bulgari for frosting me for the night! ;) Can I get weird and talk emeralds for a second?" she asked.

"Emeralds represent hope, peace and love. The stone for successful love! It was known in ancient Roman and Greek times as the representation of Goddess Venus. It also nurtures the heart chakra and brings soothing, healing energy.

"So thank you @bulgari for letting me take in some of that energy for an hour and you don't have to be wearing it to get it so I'm sending what I got and putting it out to anyone reading this!!! Hope you can feel it."

Kate, Danny and her children live together in a beautiful home in LA – it is, in fact, the same property that Kate grew up in.

The mum-of-three bought it from her mother Goldie and Kurt in 2005 for $5.5million, before going on to purchase the building next door in 2011 and combining the two to make an even bigger, luxury estate in the Pacific Palisades.

The property has been decorated with a vintage theme – from Kate's retro cinema room to her floral bathroom.

Read more HELLO! US stories here