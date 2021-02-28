Catherine Zeta-Jones shares nostalgic photo with lookalike daughter Carys The Chicago actress shares children Dylan and Carys with husband Michael Douglas

Catherine Zeta-Jones is a doting mum to two children, who have been keeping a low profile during the pandemic.

However, the proud mum delighted fans this week after sharing a rare post featuring her lookalike daughter Carys.

The Hollywood star took to Instagram to post a throwback picture of herself with her teenage daughter, from the set of their Fendi campaign in 2019.

The stunning snapshot was taken in Rome, and saw Carys tower above her famous mum as she leant on the wall outside in the city centre, dressed from head-to-toe in Fendi.

VIDEO: Catherine Zeta-Jones' daughter Carys injures herself at home

In the caption, Catherine wrote: "#TBT wardrobe testing for the wonderful @fendi #MeAndMyPeekaboo shoot. Forever grateful to have been able to share the memory with my love @carys.douglas."

Carys was one of the first to respond to the picture – which was liked over 60,000 times. "I miss this!" the 17-year-old wrote, alongside a series of love heart emojis.

Catherine Zeta-Jones shared a sweet photo with daughter Carys (swipe to see)

Fans also reacted to the image, with one writing: "You both look stunning," while another wrote: "This is absolutely gorgeous." A third added: "This is stunning, plus what a fun time to share with your daughter. Such a lovely bond between you."

Catherine and Carys took part in the Fendi campaign when the teenager was 16, and at the time they spoke exclusively to HELLO! about their trip to the Italian capital, as well as their sweet bond.

The Darling Buds of May actress said: "Shooting in Rome was amazing. I've shot there many times and I've always loved it."

Catherine and husband Michael Douglas with their family

Discussing her relationship with her only daughter, Catherine said: "We are very close - we talk about everything."

Carys added: "It's really special – I am lucky. We are open and honest with each other. She has taught me all the ins and outs of life but also to have fun and to cherish every moment."

"I am so proud of her," Catherine sweetly replied.

Carys Douglas is following in her famous mum's footsteps

Catherine and husband Michael Douglas are also parents to 19-year-old son Dylan, and the family have been enjoying spending quality time together over the past year.

Dylan and Carys have been living back at their family's home in Irvington, New York, during the pandemic, and Catherine previously revealed that they had all been having fun playing board games together, while at the same time, respecting each other's space.

