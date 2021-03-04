Michael Strahan's appearance stuns fans with teenage photo – and he looks so different! The Good Morning America star has had an incredible career

Michael Strahan recently shared a photo of himself as a teenager on social media – and it received quite the reaction!

The Good Morning America star posted a picture of himself on Instagram as a young teen alongside a young girl, Tiffany, and wrote alongside it: "This photo really ages me… Am I that old? How many of you have photos like this?? Tbt."

Many of his followers agreed that he does indeed look younger now, than he did then. In the picture, Michael looked cool dressed in a patterned shirt and was sporting a mustache.

VIDEO: Michael Strahan opens up about his coronavirus battle

One of his fans commented: "You look older there than you do now!" while another wrote: "You look younger now!" A third added: "You have incredible genes." A fourth remarked: "You've aged nice like a fine wine!"

Michael grew up in Houston, and is the youngest of six children. His family have a strong sports background, as his uncle is retired NFL star Arthur Strahan.

GMA star Michael Strahan joked that he looked older in his teenage photo than he does now

The father-of-four followed in his uncle's footsteps, playing for the same defensive end at Texas Southern University, and quickly made a name for himself on the football pitch, before going on to play professionally.

Michael retired from the NFL in 2008, and has since made a name for himself as a popular presenter, hosting shows including Good Morning America.

The sportsman has recently returned to work following his battle with coronavirus. Michael spent several weeks at home recovering in isolation, and received plenty of supportive messages from his fans, co-stars and family.

Michael with his Good Morning America co-stars

Prior to going back to work, he shared a video message on GMA, where he detailed his experience with the deadly disease.

He said: "Just wanted to say thank you to everybody for your well wishes, and thank you for everyone who reached out and sent me the get-well wishes and all the advice on how to feel better.

Michael is a doting dad to four children

"I just want to let you know that I do feel a lot better and I'm just thankful to be on the other side of it."

He added: "You don't want Covid or to go through everything that it brings with it."

