GMA's Michael Strahan has important message after returning to work The GMA star returned to the ABC news show on Monday following his coronavirus battle

Good Morning America fans were delighted on Monday when Michael Strahan returned to the ABC studios following his coronavirus battle.

The dad-of-four was met with a warm welcome from his co-stars following his absence, who were just as pleased to see the star back to full health.

What's more, Michael posted an inspiring message on social media just before going on air to help motivate his followers at the start of the week.

VIDEO: Michael Strahan opens up about his coronavirus battle on Good Morning America

Taking to Instagram, the former footballer posted a photo of a sunset sky, which had the caption: "If you can dream it, you can achieve it. Use visualisation to access it."

Alongside the picture, Michael wrote: "Figure out a way to make it happen! It's all about mindset. Monday motivation."

Good Morning America's Michael Strahan shared a motivational message on his first day back

Fans were quick to comment on Michael's thought-provoking words, with one writing: "Beautifully said," while another wrote: "Michael you are so inspirational."

Others remarked on the star's GMA return, with one writing: "So good seeing you back on GMA," while another added: "Hope you are back to full health now."

The NFL alum missed three weeks of work after being diagnosed with coronavirus in January. Amy Robach and George Stephanopoulos gave him a warm welcome when he kicked off the show on Monday morning.

Michael Strahan was absent from GMA for three weeks

George interrupted Michael as he welcomed guests into the show to acknowledge his return.

"Good Morning America. Thank you for joining us on this Monday morning. We have to big stories…" Michael began, before George added: "Hold on for a second, Michael, welcome back!"

The sports star replied to his co-host laughing: "George, I'll be honest with you. You just scared me to death. I'm like, 'Did I mess up?! Oh, man! Thank you for the welcome back. Glad that's over."

The former footballer was isolating at home in New York

The TV star recently opened up about his coronavirus symptoms during an interview on Good Morning America, where he detailed his experience with the deadly disease prior to his return.

In a video message shared by GMA, Michael said: "Just wanted to say thank you to everybody for your well wishes, and thank you for everyone who reached out and sent me the get-well wishes and all the advice on how to feel better.

"I just want to let you know that I do feel a lot better and I'm just thankful to be on the other side of it."

He added: "You don't want Covid or to go through everything that it brings with it."

Michael is now fully recovered from covid

The star also highlighted the importance of staying safe and taking all the necessary measures to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

In the same video message shared on GMA, the journalist told viewers: "Wear your mask, wash your hands, use your wipes. "I did all those things, but it just goes to show me that it takes more than just you as an individual.

"Everybody has to do it so that we help out each other because it's more than just about you. It's about the people you're around and your fellow human beings."

