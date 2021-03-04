Camila Cabello celebrates birthday by dancing around glamorous garden The star turned 24 on Wednesday

Birthdays have been strange events during the coronavirus pandemic with large gatherings unavailable, but pop star Camila Cabello wasn't letting that stop her from enjoying herself.

In a video posted to Instagram, the star joked about how some people don't make a big deal out of their birthdays.

"So, like you know those people that are always like, you see them the next day and you're like 'Oh my god, why didn't you tell me it was your birthday?'" she posed.

"And they're like 'Oh my god, you don't have to make a big deal about it. I don't want to tell people it's my birthday.'"

The former Fifth Harmony star swiftly confirmed she was not one of those people, loudly adding: "That's not me! Level 24 [expletive]!"

The Havana singer proceeded to dance around a glamorous stone garden, chanting: "It's my birthday, yes it is."

Camila thanked her fans, saying: "I love you guys, thanks everybody that's wished me a happy birthday, I'm so grateful for you."

The star had a glamorous stone garden

The video showed off an incredibly glamorous stone garden, and behind Camila were a wide range of beautiful potted plants, with some ferns hanging overhead and others on the ground.

The plants were encapsulated by an overhanging wooden roof.

In the second part of the video, Camila opened a wooden door to a separate part of the garden, which was even more breathtaking than what had already been shown.

Behind the singer, as she energetically danced in a beautiful, flowery backless dress was a Greek pillar, plenty of paving stones and a beautiful garden chair.

Fans loved Camila's upbeat celebrations, with one calling her the "queen of dropping hints that it's her birthday." Another added: "I LOVE THIS ENERGY …HAPPY BIRTHDAY QUEEN!"

Fans loved Camila's high-energy video

One fan joked about the wooden door in the star's garden, asking: "Do you have a door outside that leads to… outside?"

Many others just wished the star a happy birthday, posting a multitude of heart or partying face emojis.

Camila has been dating singer Shawn Mendes since 2019, and the Stitches singer paid a heart-warming tribute to his girlfriend.

"Happy birthday to the kindest, bravest and most beautiful person I've ever known," he posted on Instagram.

"I love you more every day mi vida."

Alongside his caption, the singer uploaded a picture of the pair taken when they were in Malibu with Shawn recording Camila on an old video camera.

