What happened between Lady Leshurr and Paigey Cakey? The famous rappers had an explosive row

Rapper Lady Leshurr has been skating up a storm on this year's Dancing on Ice alongside her professional partner Brendyn Hadfield.

But while the Birmingham-born musician has been a hit on the popular ITV show, her time in the public eye hasn't always been smooth sailing.

Lady Leshurr fans will no doubt remember her public 2017 feud with fellow rapper and ex-girlfriend Paigey Cakey, but what exactly happened between the talented songstresses? We take a look back…

How did Lady Leshurr and Paigey Cakey's feud start?

The situation between the two musicians first went publicly south after Lady Leshurr released her 2017 track On the Road, in which she appeared to refer to past turmoil between herself and Paigey.

What did Paigey Cakey say about Lady Leshurr's song?

Less than 24 hours later, Hackney-based rapper Paigey took to Twitter to address the situation, telling her followers that she and Lady Leshuur were not only friends but also romantically involved, also labelling their relationship as "toxic".

She wrote: "Lady Leshurr was not my bestfriend she was my GIRLFRIEND. And it was a toxic relationship.... It takes 2 to tango. I was not the bad person! I never wanted to take it here. I got nothing to lose. Now she dates one of my girls I grew up with."

What else was said by Lady Leshurr and Paigey Cakey?

Writing on Instagram in January 2018, the Dancing on Ice competitor said in summary: "She used me for money and a place to stay." She also accused Paigey of "hacking all my stuff".

Paigey Cakey was quick to share the comment on Twitter, adding her own side of the story. "These times Lady Leshurr lived in my house for six months and she barely paid a penny to my mum."

She went on to say: "She also hacked my Instagram, YouTube, Facebook and email too. Stop acting like an angel, grow up babes, you're 30 now."

What did Lady Leshurr say about being outed by Paigey Cakey?

Speaking to Gay Times in 2018, Lady Leshurr said of the matter: "The way she outed me was quite malice and she tried to out someone else out in the tweet as well." She also said that she "don't think it was respectful at all".

The artist went on to label her ex-girlfriend's actions "mean", continuing: "It was really mean. The thing is, people actually knew we were going out, it was just never confirmed. Initially, I thought I could ignore what she’s tweeted about me and just pretend like nothing’s happened and simply carry on doing my music, but then I thought no, I’m gonna actually turn this negative into a positive. I’ve grown so much since then and I learned from that whole situation."

