Dancing on Ice star Lady Leshurr's incredible net worth story revealed The rapper is a favourite on Dancing on Ice

Rapper Lady Leshurr is gaining quite a fan base for her fun skating routines on Dancing on Ice with her professional partner Brendyn Hadfield.

The 32-year-old Birmingham-born musician is best known for her songs Queen's Speech and D.I.V, and of course, was honoured with a British Empire Medal in 2020.

The star is considered to be the most successful female grime artist ever, but how much is Lady Leshurr actually worth?

We investigated.

What does Lady Leshurr do for a living?

Lady Leshurr, whose real name is Melesha Katrina O'Garro, is a rapper and also a presenter.

Aside from her impressive music career, the rapper is also a 1Xtra Breakfast show presenter.

What about Lady Leshurr's acting career?

Lady Leshurr also has a film title under her belt, having appeared in 1 Day, a British crime drama that follows a Birmingham-based gang.

What is Lady Leshurr's net worth?

The rapper is estimated to be worth an impressive £434,000, according to reports.

Why did Lady Leshurr turn down £181,000?

In 2007, Lady Leshurr revealed that she had been offered $250,000 to "diss" Nicki Minaj.

Explaining her experience with Atlantic Records, she told The Guardian: "They flew me out and we had a conversation, but their idea was that they were going to pit me against Nicki Minaj.

"It was like: 'She’s the biggest female MC and you need to take her down,' and I wasn’t feeling that at all. That whole stereotype of female rappers and their supporters having to compete with each other – it seems to be a crime to be a fan of two female rappers that are successful. So I turned it down."

How much will Lady Leshurr earn from Dancing On Ice?

According to The Sun, salaries for the celebrity contestants on Dancing on Ice are between £20,000 and £100,000.

