Kelly Ripa and her mum are twins in incredible side-by-side photo The TV star posted the family snapshot on Instagram

The apple certainly doesn't fall far from the tree in Kelly Ripa's family! The Live! with Kelly and Ryan star stunned her fans this week as she shared a snapshot showing the startling similarities between her and her mother.

The photos show Kelly and Esther striking similar poses, with their hair pulled back away from their faces. With their high cheekbones, blue eyes and matching smiles, there's no denying the marked family resemblance.

"Mom 1980. Me 2005," Kelly, 50, captioned the post. "Wow!" noted Anderson Cooper, while Sharon Stone commented: "Wow. UR incredibly beautiful KR." Naomi Watts added: "Incredible!" along with a raised hands emoji, while Kelly's husband, Mark Consuelos, posted two love hearts along with the message: "Love this so much!"

Kelly is very close to her mum, and in June last year paid a touching tribute on social media. She shared a snapshot showing Esther with her own parents.

"Happy Birthday Mom!" she wrote. "Even though you are no longer acknowledging your age, I'd like to acknowledge your wisdom. You are very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very wise! I love you and this photo of you with gram and pop pop."

Kelly has an equally strong bond with her father, Joseph Ripa. Despite being in his 80s, Joseph is still working hard serving as the Camden County Clerk for Camden, NJ; his most recent term began in January 2020 and ends in December 2024.

Esther and Joseph currently live in Voorhees Township in New Jersey, some 90 miles from their daughter's home in New York.

Kelly, meanwhile, has been happily married to Riverdale actor Mark, 49, since 1996. The couple are the proud parents to three children: Michael, 23, Lola, 19, and 18-year-old Joaquin.

