Kelly Ripa's son Joaquin divides fans in new family photos with famous parents The Live with Kelly and Ryan star shares three children with husband Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa and her family are incredibly close and fans adore seeing glimpses inside their life away from the spotlight.

And this week, to mark her youngest son Joaquin's 18th birthday, the Live with Kelly and Ryan star and her husband Mark Consuelos both shared never-before-seen photos of the teenager on social media.

READ: Kelly Ripa makes emotional revelation about son Joaquin

The Riverdale actor shared a series of family snapshots on Instagram, which caused a lot of fans to react.

Among the images was one of Mark and Joaquin posing by the sea during a family vacation, and standing side-by-side, their likeness was hard to miss.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Kelly Ripa shares video montage on Joaquin's 18th birthday

Other pictures included one of Joaquin as a toddler wrapped up in a scarf and hat, and another of him embracing his famous mother – who the teenager also resembles.

READ: Kelly Ripa looks stunning in black bikini in loved-up selfie with Mark Consuelos

MORE: Kelly Ripa shares rare photo of son Michael - and he's identical to dad Mark Consuelos

Fans were quick to comment on the photos, although they were divided over who Joaquin looks most alike. "He looks so much like you in this picture," one wrote, while another added: "He's a mini you." A third responded: "He looks just like you! Happy birthday to your son."

Kelly Ripa's son Joaquin with his famous dad Mark Consuelos

However, others thought that Joaquin favoured Kelly. "He looks just like his momma," one wrote, while another agreed: "He is just like Kelly."

One thing fans did agree on, however, was that the photos were adorable, and many wished the teenager many happy returns.

Joaquin, along with his older siblings Lola and Michael, has featured on Live with Kelly and Ryan over the years.

MORE: Kelly Ripa strikes a pose in edgy swimsuit for stylish beach photo

The teen made his debut appearance on the ABC daytime show when he was a newborn baby, being introduced to the world by his proud mum.

Fans were divided over who Joaquin looked like most

Joaquin has also showed his talent for presenting, and has enjoyed hosting various segments of the show in the past.

SEE: Kelly Ripa shares glimpse inside huge living room - with impressive book collection

Kelly received a beautiful bouquet of flowers from Joaquin on his birthday, and the former All My Children star told her co-host Ryan Seacrest that while she didn't have favourites, her youngest was her "least, least favourite" child.

Kelly revealed Joaquin was her "least, least favourite child"

The proud mum paid her own tribute to Joaquin on Instagram too, sharing a montage of clips and pictures from the past 18 years.

Alongside it, she wrote: "Joaquin 18!!!! Happy birthday to the light of our lives! You fill everyday with joy, and make everything better! We love you to the moon and beyond."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.