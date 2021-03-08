Kelly Ripa's daughter Lola shares rare public tribute to famous parents on special occasion The Live with Kelly and Ryan star shares three children with Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa and her daughter Lola are the two most important women in Mark Consuelos' life, and he made sure to pay tribute to them on International Women's Day.

The Riverdale actor took to Instagram to share a series of photos of the mother-daughter duo taken from over the years, including a sweet snapshot of Kelly with Lola as a toddler.

Alongside the image, Mark wrote: "Wishing a Happy International Women’s day to these two spectacular women. So grateful to have you in my life, you inspire me beyond words. I love you."

VIDEO: Kelly Ripa shares never-before-seen family photos

Lola, who is notoriously private on social media, was one of the first to reply to the sweet tribute, writing: "Love you so much," accompanied by a series of love heart emojis.

The post went down a treat with Mark's followers too, and was liked over 41,000 times in under an hour.

"These women are spectacular, love you all," one fan commented, while another remarked: "Aww your international women are beautiful Mark." A third added: "Two beautiful woman! And one blessed husband and dad."

Kelly Ripa and daughter Lola featured in a heartfelt tribute from Mark Consuelos

Since the beginning of the year, Mark has been working away on the latest series of Riverdale, which is filmed in Canada.

Due to Kelly's work commitments on Live with Kelly and Ryan and the travel restrictions as a result of the pandemic, the couple have been spending a lot of time apart.

The former Hope and Faith actress opened up about their current situation in a recent interview with Glamour.

Kelly and Mark are doting parents to three children

She said: "If I get two weeks off, say for spring break, and I go to visit him in Vancouver, I would have to leave the day I got out of quarantine. "So that's really a lot of time and energy for a booty call.

"Once in a while we'll leave a flirty comment on each other's posts. And then, obviously, that blows up into something else, especially when he gets disgusting."

