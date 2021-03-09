GMA's Ginger Zee displays results of her workout in sports bra and leggings - and she looks amazing The star works hard to stay in shape

Good Morning America's Ginger Zee regularly delights fans with her polished and put-together looks to deliver the weather, so when she gave them a sneak peek behind-the-scenes of what it takes to look that good, they also loved it.

The TV meteorologist, 40, shared a video of herself working out on Instagram, and even when working up a sweat she managed to impress.

MORE: Ginger Zee stuns in string bikini in throwback photo and she looks so different

In the clip, Ginger was squatting and lunging with weights on her shoulders and she was wearing a sports bra and leggings.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ginger Zee shows off her gym-toned physique in workout video

Her lycra outfit perfectly displayed her toned physique and proved her exercise regime is working!

Ginger captioned it: "Pushing it with @bodybymark today! It’s been a grind without running (still healing from my Achilles thing) but I am so grateful for strength training!!!"

Her followers lavished her with praise and wrote: "Wow looking really good," and, "Girl you are on fire!!! Cute workout outfit! Loving the NATURAL curls too!!"

MORE: Good Morning America's hosts' homes are another level: Michael Strahan, Robin Roberts, more

RELATED: Michael Strahan's NY home is bigger than we thought – take a look inside

Ginger loves showing off her sense of style

Ginger is normally an avid runner and told People magazine: "Running for me is the easiest, but also the most challenging in ways, because it’s all you. There’s nothing else around you – you just go."

She added: "It’s very freeing to allow your brain to go when you don't have your headphones in. Running for me is almost spiritual because you let yourself into this whole other realm. And once you lose yourself, the race is done."

RELATED: Michael Strahan's twins steal the show as they model famous dad's collection

Ginger is an avid runner

Ginger also loves weights and cycling and says she has to make time for self-care or she wouldn't be able to conquer her 4am start to the day!

The star has become a household name on Good Morning America and when she's not working on set, she's a mum to the three children she shares with husband, WNBC personality Ben Aaron.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.