Michael Strahan gets fans talking with powerful message: 'What's your excuse?' The Good Morning America star has a legion of fans on social media

Michael Strahan is renowned for his motivational posts on social media, and his latest one got quite the reaction!

The Good Morning America star took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a powerful message to motivate people to achieve their goals.

He wrote: "Grit, desire, and discipline are free and are the only equipment you need to start just about any endeavour you'll set out to do."

VIDEO: GMA's Michael Strahan opens up about coronavirus battle

Alongside the message, he wrote: "What's your excuse. Wednesday Wisdom."

Fans were quick to react, with one writing: "Amen and amen!" while another wrote: "I love this it's so true." A third added: "Could not have been better said."

The father-of-four's Wednesday Wisdom posts are not only popular with his fans, but his GMA co-stars too.

Michael Strahan shared a motivational post with his fans

Last week, he shared another uplifting post which read: "The juice is worth the squeeze. When we push ourselves, sometimes it hurts. But when we realise we've got more to give, we put ourselves in the position of getting more."

Amy Robach was one of the first to respond, writing: "Hell yeah". Michael used his own inspiring advice during his recent coronavirus battle.

The former footballer tested positive for the viral disease in January and spent several weeks isolating at his home in New York, with the news of his illness being announced on GMA by his co-stars after he was noticeably absent from work.

Luckily, Michael has since made a full recovery and returned to the ABC studios in February to a warm welcome from his co-stars and viewers at home.

The GMA star returned to work last month following his covid battle

Prior to going back to work, he shared a video message on GMA, where he detailed his experience with the deadly disease.

He said: "Just wanted to say thank you to everybody for your well wishes, and thank you for everyone who reached out and sent me the get-well wishes and all the advice on how to feel better.

Michael spent weeks isolating at his home in New York

"I just want to let you know that I do feel a lot better and I'm just thankful to be on the other side of it."

He added: "You don't want Covid or to go through everything that it brings with it."

