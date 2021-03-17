GMA's Amy Robach is ready for spring - and we have to say the season suits her!

The stunning TV presenter wowed her fans with a figure-hugging pink dress which showed off the results of her hardcore workouts.

Amy posted a photo of her outfit on Instagram and the ribbed dress with a thigh split and her sky-high heels perfectly complemented her flawless physique.

She captured the post: "Channeling SPRING today. Repost from @jls_style @ajrobach wears @shop_alexis knit dress and @roberto_coin jewels. Heels by @alexandrebirman #amyrobach #shopalexis #robertocoin #alexandrebirman," and received an influx of compliments from her fans.

"Wow! Smoking hot in the pink," wrote one, while a second said: "You look amazing today," and a third called her, "perfection".

Amy thanked many of her followers for their kind words - which also included plenty of praise for her toned legs.

Amy wowed in her pink outfit for spring

The Good Morning America star is an avid runner who completed the New York marathon in 2019 to commemorate six years of being cancer-free.

She underwent a double mastectomy in 2013 after being diagnosed with breast cancer and running 26.2 miles to celebrate her battle meant so much to her.

"When I found out that race day falls the same week as my six-year cancer-versary, it just felt right,” she told People magazine at the time.

Amy is an avid runner and uses the sport for her mental and physical health

She also climbed Mount Kilimanjaro for another cancer-free anniversary and in an article for ABC, she explained why.

"Climbing Mount Kilimanjaro is something I had been dreaming about for as long as I can remember. It was a distant dream but on my very real list of things to do before I die. I told myself, ‘One day I’ll do that,’ until one day all of my dreams became buried in an avalanche of fear."

She is currently training for another charity run and has been documenting her jogging journey on Instagram.

