Elizabeth Hurley stuns in deep-V leopard swimsuit – and fans love it

Damian Hurley has treated fans to never-before-seen pictures of his famous mother Elizabeth – and they've proved a big hit!

Posting on the UK's Mother's Day on Sunday, Damian wrote: "All hail all mamas everywhere. Especially mine because she's supreme. Happy mama's day xxx."

The 18-year-old shared four pictures, including a throwback snap showing a young Damian with his mum in a swimming pool. A second appeared to have been taken recently, while a third showed the 55-year-old in a gorgeous leopard swimsuit. The final photo was of Elizabeth all dressed in black and wearing a mask whilst practising her karate moves.

The swimsuit picture was incredibly special. Not only does the 55-year-old look gorgeous in the deep V number whilst posing inside a boat but a stunning rainbow features behind her.

Elizabeth was quick to react to the public tribute, with her commenting: "My beautiful baby," followed by several red heart emojis.

"Not sure which one of you is more beautiful but you definitely inherited her beauty," another followed told Damian, whilst a second added: "Hot mamma!"

A fourth remarked: "Stunning mother & son."

Elizabeth looked stunning in a leopard print swimsuit

Damian's tributes to his mum didn't stop there, as Elizabeth later revealed in her Stories that her son had treated her to breakfast in bed, as well as a home-made card.

The treat included ten cupcakes and two fried eggs on toast. The special card read: "Happy Mama's Day," and was decorated with red hearts.

Elizabeth has spoken out in the past about her son Damian, calling him her "twin".

Damian shared a funny picture of Elizabeth showing off her karate moves

"I rather think I've simply been blessed with a child whose personality gels with mine," she told The Telegraph.

"Given I'm a single mother and he's an only child, by default we do spend a lot of time together and we are utterly comfortable in each other's company," she added.