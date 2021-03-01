Elizabeth Hurley's unexpected selfie from inside stylish home has fans saying the same thing The Royals star lives in Herefordshire with son Damian Hurley and their bubble of family and friends

Elizabeth Hurley often shares glimpses of her fabulous bikini body and sense of style with fans on social media, but she tends to keep more private about her home life.

However, over the weekend, The Royals actress delighted her Instagram followers with a peek inside her stylish living room in her Herefordshire property, where she has been isolating for the past few months.

The swimwear model was pictured looking relaxed on the sofa following a lazy Sunday afternoon, with a tan blanket wrapped around her.

Elizabeth was sprawled across a polka dot sofa, which looked both stylish and comfortable. In the caption, the mother-of-one wrote: "Home day. Sofa day. When-will-lockdown-end-day."

Fans were all quick to comment on the photo, with many writing that it was nice seeing Elizabeth looking so natural. "Best picture of you I've seen, au naturale," one wrote, while another commented: "Relaxing at home and still so naturally beautiful." A third added: "What a gorgeous photo."

Elizabeth Hurley relaxed on the sofa wearing velvet bunny ears

Others couldn't help noticing that the star was sporting a pair of velvet bunny ears. "Love your bunny ears!" one wrote, while another added: "Great bunny ears!"

Elizabeth lives in a country mansion with her 18-year-old son Damian and several family members and friends, who they formed a bubble with at the beginning of the pandemic.

Opening up about her experience of lockdown, the model told HELLO! back in April: "There are nine of us. I have my whole family here, including my mother, an aunt and a friend who has severe respiratory problems.

The Royals actress at home with model son Damian Hurley

"I am completely paranoid that I won't be able to keep them safe, and I haven't let anyone leave the house apart from me. I just nip out to local food stores and wear a mask and gloves. I'm terrified of bringing the virus back to my vulnerable guests."

While Elizabeth has been in the UK for the majority of the pandemic, the star did manage to escape overseas to Riga for several months in the autumn, where she shot the latest campaign for her swimwear brand, Elizabeth Hurley Beach.

Elizabeth was in Riga modelling her swimwear collection prior to the latest lockdown

The actress shared regular photos of herself soaking up the sun on the sandy beaches in the Latvian capital, and made the most of her time away before returning to Britain just before Christmas.

Elizabeth was due to travel abroad again early this year for work, but decided against it given the current lockdown measures. Instead, the actress has been reminiscing about past times, and has been sharing regular holiday snaps on social media.

