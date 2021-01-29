Bindi Irwin shares adorable baby photo - and fans can't believe it The star is in her third trimester

Pregnant Bindi Irwin doesn’t have long to go until she's a mother herself, and one look at her Instagram and it’s clear she’s got baby on the brain.

The daughter of the late Steve Irwin shared the most adorable pictures of a pademelon with her young at her Australian zoo, and her fans went wild for the too-cute snapshots of the animal many of them had never heard of.

In the photos, the creature's baby was in its pouch and peeking out at the world.

Bindi simply captioned her post: "Mama pademelon and her baby melon," causing an influx of comments from her devoted fans.

"Oh my heart, I need to cuddle one of those," wrote one, while another said: "why have I never heard of these animals?" and many of them branded the photo, "precious" and more were stunned that they'd never seen one before.

The photo sparked questions about Bindi’s own pregnancy with one fan asking: "Have you had your baby yet?" and, "that's going to be you and your little one." Others were convinced this was going to be the announcement that she had given birth.

Bindi had babies on the brain when she shared the adorable image

Bindi - who is expecting her first child with husband, Chandler Powell - recently gave fans a look inside their nursery.

She also shared a surprising pregnancy detail about her "little baby wildlife warrior".

In a very sweet appearance on the Kelly Clarkson Show, Bindi and Chandler, alongside her mother Terri and her brother Robert Irwin shared family updates.

The couple are expecting a baby girl

"Our little baby wildlife warrior will be here in just a few months and we are so, so happy. She is now the size of a platypus, I feel weird comparing her to fruits and vegetables, so we are comparing her to animals, and she is very cute," Bindi explained to Kelly.

"She is busy, she never sleeps, she kicks all the time. I think we are going to have our hands full," Bindi added.

Chandler, her husband whom she married in 2020 excitedly chimed in: "We now see feet and hands coming through Bindi's belly, and it is the coolest thing."

Fans thought Bindi had already given birth

During the appearance, the family also opened up about Bindi's wedding at the start of the pandemic in late March of 2020.

"We got married and our honeymoon was taking care of 1200 animals with no guests coming in," Chandler explained. "And you always plan your wedding with lots of guests and it was just us and the animals!"

Bindi added: "It was really, really special and we are so happy to be husband and wife while taking on this wild 2020 and 2021."

