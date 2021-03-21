Sarah Jessica Parker shares rare tribute to husband Matthew Broderick with the sweetest birthday cake Fans are swooning over it his birthday cake.

It’s not always common for celebrity marriages to stand the test of time, but Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick have been able to do just that.

So, when the Lazy Susan thesp rang in his 59th birthday on Sunday, it was only fitting that the Sex and the City star share a sweet tribute to him to celebrate.

Matthew Broderick's birthday cake looks delicious!

She posted a photo on Instagram of a cake lit with candles and captioned it, “Happy birthday Husband. We love you and we are oh so happy, grateful you were born. Your SJ and 3 besotted young Brodericks.”

It was tough to see what the cake looked like in that photo, but the Divorce star also uploaded a snap of the cake to her Instagram Story, and it looked delicious.

The round chocolate-frosted cake had chocolate-covered candies and icing decorations around its circumference and a large ‘Happy Birthday Matthew!’ in the middle of it. “We love you so,” she captioned it.

The actors, who tied the knot on May 19, 1997, have been married for 23 years and have three children together: James, 18, Marion, 11, and Tabitha, 11.

Sarah Jessica Parker shares glimpse inside family home

Sara’s birthday post was a rare move considering how private she and her husband are about their family life, but every now and then she gives fans a glimpse into it.

Such was the case when the mother-of-three and actress Taraji P. Henson announced the Golden Globe awards nominees earlier this year, and Sarah revealed a glance at her home.

Sarah appeared in a video seated on a plush-looking pink chair in front of an ornate fireplace.

While she and Matthew are believed to still be residing in New York, the couple recently sold their massive New York City family home townhouse for $15million.

They initially purchased the three-story property for just under $3 million in 2000, after tying the knot in 1997. The building is located on Charles Street, nearby to the property used as the residence of Carrie Bradshaw, Sarah's character on Sex and the City.

A wide angle showed a bit more of her fireplace and decor

It dates back to 1905 and has a brownstone base and quintessential New York stoop.

The family has split their time between Manhattan and the Hamptons during the pandemic.

