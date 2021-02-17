Martine McCutcheon's skinny jeans snap has fans in agreement The Masked Singer star looks fab-u-lous

Martine McCutcheon is one of our ultimate girl crushes – and it seems we're not alone! The Masked Singer star, 44, caused a major fan reaction after uploading a mirror selfie to Instagram on Wednesday, and we can see why.

The Love Actually actress posed in a pair of figure-hugging skinny jeans and a chic leather jacket with a faux fur collar.

She dressed her light blue denim down with a pair of funky Vans trainers and wore her glossy brunette locks down loose.

WOW: Masked Singer's Martine McCutcheon's home transformation is astonishing - take a tour

Loading the player...

WATCH: Martine McCutcheon celebrates anniversary in most romantic way

Updating her fans on her life, Martine wrote: "Running about today... A mixture of work and everyday bits and bobs... Excited to be busy! I’ve been out already and it seems a lot busier out there... Going to turn my music up in the car and sing out load to some of my fave tunes! I fancy a bit of Guilty by Babs & Barry today!"

READ MORE: Martine McCutcheon sparks reaction with cosy outfit in rare family snap

The post had her fans all asking the same thing as they complimented Martine on her "gorgeous" outfit of the day.

One said: "I have leg envy!!" while another asked: "Can I ask what fitness regime you have been doing please x". Plenty more followers chimed in, agreeing: "I was thinking the same".

Martine's skinny jeans had fans asking the same thing

While Martine didn't share her fitness secrets, we can all agree she looks fabulous. And this isn't the first time this week that she's caused a stir, wowing in a flirty dress when she celebrated Valentine's Day with her husband Jack McManus.

Featuring puff sleeves, a low V-neckline, a ruffled hem and a pretty floral print, Martine's dress earned praise from her followers after she shared a picture of their candlelit romantic dinner in a garden igloo.

Martine wowed in a stunning dress for Valentine's Day

"You look beautiful", commented one fan, while a second remarked: "Looking so perfect as always."

The Nasty Gal design was reduced to £27.50 in the sale, so it comes as no surprise that Martine's frock is completely sold out – but we've found a fabulous dupe on the Mango website.

DISCOVER: Martine McCutcheon's clever jeans hack will change the way you shop

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.