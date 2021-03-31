Lady Gaga makes major announcement leaving fans shook

Lady Gaga has been announced as the new face of champagne brand Dom Perignon.

Gaga made the major announcement on Instagram on Wednesday, revealing that "Dom Pérignon's tradition is centuries old but they push their own boundaries and reinvent themselves" - just like Gaga herself.

The stunning campaign images show Gaga in a major headpiece with pink curly hair, and a purple gown, holding a matching bottle which appears to be a 2006 vintage sparkling rosé and comes in a deep purple-tinted bottle.

The new collaboration comes months after she also worked with Oreos to release a limited-edition run of Chromatica biscuits, with a green creme filling and bright pink cookie.

"OMGGG BFF THAT LOOKS AMAZING," screamed one fan on social media in response, as others were left in shock and simply left "OMG" comments.

Fans were left in shock over the announcement

It's been a busy year for Gaga, as she kicked off the year by performing at President Joe Biden's inauguration in Washington DC, and is now filming in Milan, Italy for the hotly-anticipated House of Gucci.

In early March Gaga pretty much broke the internet after tweeting a picture of herself alongside co-star Adam Driver on the set of their new movie.

The superstars are set to appear alongside one another in the Ridley Scott murder drama, with Gaga, who previously appeared in A Star is Born, playing the role of Patrizia Reggiani, while Marriage Story actor Adam will play Maurizio Gucci.

The photo, which the singer tweeted on Monday, showed the pair dressed in costume in the snowy mountains of northern Italy, looking worlds apart from their usual selves - and fans simply couldn't handle it.

Gaga's picture broke the internet

The internet exploded with memes and responses to the images, not only due to excitement over the film but because it seems Adam doesn't often appear in casual photos, according to followers.

One person said: "Lady Gaga really got Adam Driver to strike a pose for a social media pic... she is too powerful."

A second fan echoed this, writing: "I can't believe you got Adam Driver to pose for a picture outside of a photo shoot. You are a magician, Stefani!"

A third asked: "How on earth did you get him to pose for social media?"

