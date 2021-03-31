Vanessa Hudgens is all loved up with boyfriend Cole Tucker in beach photo The couple confirmed their relationship earlier this year

Vanessa Hudgens has delighted fans as she posted a loved-up selfie with her boyfriend Cole Tucker, a shortstop for the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The couple were first spotted together in November, but their relationship was only confirmed earlier this year.

Vanessa confirmed months of speculation as she uploaded a snap of the pair kissing on Valentine's Day, she also tagged the baseball star and wrote: "It's you, it's me, it's us."

And in the couple's latest loved-up photo they're posing on an idyllic beach. In the black-and-white snap, Cole stood topless behind Vanessa, who wore a halterneck swimsuit.

Vanessa had her tongue out for the photo, as she wore some elegant earrings and had a beautiful flower in her hair.

"Sun Girl and Moon Boy," the High School Musical star captioned the snap, posting a sun and moon emoji alongside.

Fans labelled the cute pair as "couple goals" as one wrote: "LOVE YOU GUYS!!" and another quickly added: "Ugh goals."

The pair were hailed as "couple goals"

"Love seeing you both happy together," wrote another commenter, as a fourth posted: "Love seeing you so happy, you deserve it."

Cole also responded to the photo, as he posted a moon and heart emoji and one fan called the baseball player the "luckiest man in the world."

The Grease star and Cole are currently away on holiday and on Tuesday, the actress posted some photos of herself walking on the beach.

"Why see the world, when you got the beach?" she asked fans.

The couple announced their relationship with a Valentine's smooch

And Vanessa recently wowed fans with a dreamy selfie as she posed in some luxurious sunshine, which served as the perfect filter.

In the effervescent snap, the star rocked a white crop top and blue denim shorts, as she made a kissing face at the camera. She completed her look with a splendid gold necklace and some well-manicured painted nails.

She captioned the post with lyrics from John Lennon's Imagine, adding: "Have a beautiful day y'all."

Fans fell in love with the Princess Switch star's post, with many calling the actress "stunning" while another called her a "beautiful goddess."

Many others returned the sentiment in Vanessa's caption, with one writing back: "Have a great day love! Also, I love your hair sm."

