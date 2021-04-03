Gabrielle Union reveals the very surprising request made by her stepkids Gabrielle is stepmom to Dwayne Wade's three kids

Gabrielle Union has revealed that her stepkids asked her to be a stay-at-home mom because they wanted to have a "normal family".

The Bring It On star is mom to two-year-old daughter Kaavia James and step-mom to sons seven-year-old Xavier Zechariah and Zaire, 19, and daughter Zaya, 13.

Speaking to Gwyneth Paltrow, however, Gabrielle shared that many years ago her stepkids asked the request of her because they knew how much money their NBA star dad made.

"They had looked up how much their dad made and they thought that I should not work,” the 48-year-old actress said on Gwyneth's Goop podcast.

"I should just be at home like the other moms of their friends because ‘dad is rich and you should just stay home' and they just wanted to be normal, whatever that is."

"By the time we got married, it was just relief for them."

But Gabrielle explained that the kids now understand why not working isn't an option for her, teaching them that "sometimes, women want to work and have a career and just do other things and this is what makes me who I am."

The pair met in 2007 but didn't get married until 2014 after several ups and downs

"‘It doesn’t mean I love you any less or I don’t want the job or I don’t love being your stepmother," she revealed she told them.

"I will do my best to be here for all of the things that you want me to be here [for] while at the same time, making sure that space for mom or dad is there. It is the golden seat of honor, always. And we just move that way."

The LA’s Finest actress and former NBA player reside with their family in the Hidden Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles, and purchased the property in February 2020.

Gabi and Dwayne welcomed their daughter in 2019

It boasts seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms and the three-storey property is a whopping 22,000 square feet.

The luxury home also features a gym, spa, sauna, home theater and wine storage and tasting room, as well as a 12-car garage complete with its own turntable, and a zero-edge swimming pool.

