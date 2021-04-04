Goldie Hawn's grandson Ryder has sweetest reaction to famous grandmother's latest photos The First Wives Club star is a doting grandmother to seven grandchildren

Goldie Hawn often shares glimpses into her life on social media, and her latest post got quite the reaction from her famous family!

The Hollywood star melted hearts after sharing a selection of pictures of her beloved pet dog Roy in the garden at her family home, alongside the caption: "ROY!!"

Kate Hudson's son Ryder - Goldie's oldest grandchild - was one of the first to comment on the images, writing: "My main man Roy!"

VIDEO: Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell dance around the kitchen at their epic family home

Kate also responded, writing: "Oh man!!"

Goldie and Kurt Russell welcomed Roy into their family over Christmas – and he's grown a lot in a very short space of time.

The First Wives Club actress introduced her new fur baby to her fans on social media at the beginning of January, posting a picture of herself holding him in her arms outside in the garden.

Goldie Hawn's grandson Ryder had the best reaction to her latest post

"Look what Santa rescued for me. Introducing Roy Hawn Russell. Good boy Roy," she wrote in the caption.

Goldie and Kurt are incredibly close with their family and have had lot of happy news over the past few months.

As well as rescuing Roy, the couple became grandparents for the seventh time following the arrival of their son Wyatt Russell's first child.

The actor and his wife Meredith Hagner welcomed a baby boy called Buddy in December, and confirmed the news of his arrival last month.

The Hollywood star adopted puppy Roy over Christmas

The family most recently celebrated Kurt's 70th birthday in March, and enjoyed a low-key birthday party to mark the special occasion.

While Buddy is currently the couple's youngest grandchild, Kate hasn't completely ruled out having another child in the future.

Goldie and Kurt Russell with their children and grandchildren

Oliver Hudson recently spoke to HELLO! and was reminded that Kate - who is a mum to Ryder, 17, Bingham, nine, and Rani, two - once commented that she would consider having another child just to beat her brother, and he said: "Yes, that sounds like Kate."

He added that he was prepared to give her that title: "She can have that win. I’ll pull up at the finish line and she can take the win if she wants it."

