Savannah Guthrie leaves fans in shock with short hair transformation The star unveiled the new look on Instagram

Savannah Guthrie has left fans talking after she unveiled her short new haircut on her Instagram page.

MORE: Savannah Guthrie shares incredible family news with joyous photos

The Today host had previously left fans impressed as she showcased a dramatic blonde transformation, and her latest change similarly wowed.

Savannah used to have her hair extend past her shoulders, but in the bold new snaps, her locks now just touch the top of her shoulders.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Savannah Guthrie's son sends adorable message to older sister

"Chopped" is all the mum-of-two said to introduce the bold transformation to her followers.

Fans rushed to the comments to talk about the change, and it's safe to say they were impressed, as one said: "Cheeky and cute," while another simply put: "Love it."

Many others said that the new look was "pretty" or "sexy" and one added: "Love it!!! And that color is…" alongside some flame emojis.

Another fan admired: "So cute and sassy!! Fits you perfectly!"

Fans loved her new style

When Savannah went blonde last month, she cheekily wrote: "Do blondes have more fun? Launching investigation. Thanks for the sun @ritahazan."

MORE: Savannah Guthrie shares never-before-seen wedding photos for heartfelt reason

MORE: Savannah Guthrie's seasonal makeover sends fans into overdrive

Her fellow Today co-host, Jenna Bush Hager was quick to comment, and wrote: "The answer is YES."

And fans were similarly impressed as one called the transformation "pretty" and another admitted: "Saw you on the Today show this morning and I said, 'I want Savannah's hair.'"

The star went blonde last month

Savannah recently showed support to her Today co-host Hoda Kotb, after the 56-year-old received her COVID-19 vaccination.

Responding to her co-star's great news, she simply wrote "yasssssssss" alongside a syringe emoji.

Many fans rushed to give Hoda their congratulations, with some revealing that they'd either booked or had some of their vaccinations.

Others complimented the star's huge smile, saying that they could see it through her mask.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.