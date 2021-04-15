James Middleton celebrates his birthday by welcoming new family member The businessman had a heartwarming story for the new member

James Middleton celebrated turning 34 on Thursday, and welcomed a new member of the family while he was at it.

In a snap, Kate Middleton's brother posed with his dog Ella and a new lamb, Captain, inside his land rover.

He also paid tribute to Ella, who helped him throughout his battles with clinical depression and with the start of his relationship to fiancée Alizée Thevenet.

In a lengthy post, he said: "Today is my Birthday & I'm celebrating with my wonderful fiancee Alizee, and of course all the dogs and a new member of the pack.

"I always reflect on my Birthday and I'm truly so thankful to Ella for bringing me so much happiness into my life."

He continued: "She was the one who introduced me to Alizee, she supported me during my experience with clinical depression, she has kept me young & active and is the driving force behind my motivation to launch @ella.co."

James welcomed a new family addition on his birthday

James then spoke about the adorable new addition to his family, and revealed the heartwarming reason as to why he adopted Captain.

"So you might be wondering why there is a little lamb in the photo," he wrote. "Well, Captain is partially blind & rejected by his mother so we've adopted him…"

He then joked: "Although I think he now thinks he's a spanial."

The comments section was then filled with many congratulatory messages for the businessman, with Ben Fogle writing: "Happy birthday James."

Another commented on James's new addition, saying: "Love Captain's orange collar. Happy birthday James."

A third added: "What a precious birthday arrival for you."

Captain fitted right in with James's dogs

James is a proud owner of many animals, including six dogs, and over the Easter period, he revealed he also has a pet rabbit.

Sharing this news, he said: "Many of you don't know I have a rabbit called Pretzel and is really important for me all my animals get along - I've made a little training video on how I introduce my dogs to other animals over at @ella.co starring Pretzel and Daphne."

The Duchess of Cambridge's brother then shared a couple of photos of Pretzel, one where the rabbit was in the middle of four of his dogs and a second close-up snap of the bun.

