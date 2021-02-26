Salma Hayek looks electrifying in bold blue dress - and fans are floored by throwback She certainly made a statement

Salma Hayek made a very bold statement on social media when she shared the most stunning photo of herself, leaving fans blown away.

The 54-year-old actress was celebrating the upcoming Golden Globes and posted a throwback photo of herself at the prestigious awards ceremony.

MORE: Remember when Salma Hayek had pink hair? See the daring look

The professional snapshot from the red carpet, showed Salma wearing a figure-hugging, blue gown, which accentuated her fabulous physique.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Salma Hayek mimics her pups - shakes water off her bathing suit

Salma was smiling in the photo and looked positively glowing. Her fans were bowled over by her beauty and wrote: "You are the most stunning women in the world," wrote one, while a second said: "So pretty," and many mirrored the statements with on-fire emojis.

The photo was taken at the 2020 awards before the COVID-19 pandemic struck. Salma was wearing a two-tone blue and white Gucci dress which certainly commanded attention.

When asked about her head-turning choice of gown which sparked a major reaction on social media, she said: "They could be talking about worse things. I’m 53-years-old, why not!"

RELATED: Salma Hayek wows with makeup-free selfie after rare comments on her marriage

MORE: Salma Hayek's soaking wet swimsuit photo sparks fan reaction

Salma was reminiscing about the Golden Globes in 2020

Salma is well and truly embracing life and the ageing process and has been wowing her fans with incredible swimsuit selfies from her sun-soaked getaways.

She's previously revealed the secret to her youthful good looks is everything in moderation and great posture. Salma's even confessed to adding a few nutritious bugs to her diet.

She told Harper's Bazaar that in Mexico they "have crickets, and then the ant's eggs and then we gave these worms. You fry them. If you fry anything, it tastes good, but they’re really delicious. The bugs are incredible!"

MORE: Salma Hayek teases fans to see her slinky dress - see the photo

SEE: Salma Hayek stuns in fishnets and long hair extensions in new photo

Salma looked unreal in Gucci dress for 2020 Golden Globes

The Frida actress is a self-confessed foodie and told More magazine that living in France - where she used to reside - made it difficult to maintain her figure.

"Everybody has a weakness and mine is food. If you love food and you love red wine and they put you in France, you’re in a good place and you’re in a bad place at the same time."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.