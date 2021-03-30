Rebel Wilson looks stylish in belted jumpsuit and heels for special outing The Pitch Perfect star looked incredible in a figure-flatted ensemble

Rebel Wilson has pulled off another stylish look – and her fans had a lot to say about it!

The Cats actress took to Instagram at the beginning of the week to share photos of herself looking glamorous in a red jumpsuit and leg-lengthening heels, during a special trip out in LA.

The 41-year-old was pictured posing in front of The Kelly Clarkson Show studios for a rare in-the-studio interview during the pandemic, making it extra special.





VIDEO: Rebel Wilson shares incredible look inside home

Rebel wrote alongside the pictures: "Catch me on the @kellyclarksonshow today! I love Kelly so much, such a cool chick!"

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "You are just stunning," while another wrote: "Looking amazing." A third added: "Looking as stunning as always!"

Rebel's jumpsuit featured a high-waist belt, enhancing her slim physique, and a V-neck. Flared trousers completed the design.

Rebel Wilson looked incredible in a red jumpsuit and heels

The interview was pre-recorded prior to Rebel's trip to the UK, where she has been for the past few weeks.

It's been an eventful stay to say the least, as the actress suffered an injury in a bike accident while cycling in London earlier in the month.

Rebel shared a photo of herself resting with ice on her leg after the incident, but luckily recovered quickly and was back on her feet walking around the city the following day.

While in London, the actress even managed to meet up with her good friend Matt Lucas.

The Pitch Perfect star was out for an interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show

The star is no stranger to travelling and has been lucky enough to spend time in several countries during the pandemic, including Mexico.

Rebel – who lives in LA – has also jetted around the US, and went to Florida at the beginning of the year for the Super Bowl.

It's been a busy start to the year for the actress, who recently celebrated her 41st birthday with a party at her home, complete with a show-stopping pink birthday cake and fireworks.

The Hollywood star rocking the jumpsuit with yellow heels and a chic updo

The actress has a loyal fan base and regularly shares glimpses into her exciting life with them on social media. She has also been keeping her fans up to date with her impressive fitness journey, which has motivated many.

The Pitch Perfect actress had a target weight loss goal of 75kg, which she hit at the end of 2020.

Rebel has been sharing inspirational photos throughout the last year, including gym selfies and pictures of her going for hikes near her home in LA.

