Jennifer Lopez celebrates joyous news in wake of Alex Rodriguez split

In a joint statement last week, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez confirmed that they had ended their four-year relationship.

However, the Hustlers star didn't have too much time to dwell on the split as she was busy filming her latest hit film Shotgun Wedding.

And the superstar has now revealed the joyous news that filming has wrapped on the project.

WATCH: Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez call off engagement after denying split

"That's. A. Wrap," the star wrote, alongside several clapping emojis. She celebrated the occasion with several photos from the filmset, including a selfie with Josh Duhamel and Lenny Kravitz and her sitting in a dirtied wedding dress.

Jennifer and Josh play a married couple who experience jitters on their big day, but things get even worse when the wedding party is taken hostage.

An official synopsis for the film reads: "The couple must work together to save their loved ones – if they don't end up killing each other first."

Jennifer wrapped filming on her latest project

Fans were very supportive of the star's latest venture, as one wrote: "I BET IT'S GONNA BE AMAZING!"

A second added: "I can't wait to watch this movie," and a third said: "Dats my queen. SLAY!"

Other fans focused on the final slide, where Jennifer flashed her phone screen, and eagle-eyed viewers spotted that the singer had a picture of herself relaxing on the beach as her home screen.

Jennifer's momentous news comes just a week after she confirmed her split with baseball star Alex Rodriguez. There had been rumours of a split in March, but neither confirmed that they'd gone their separate ways.

Jennifer and Alex split last week

In a joint statement they announced: "We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects.

"We wish the best for each other and one another's children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support."

J.Lo and her twins were incredibly close with Alex's daughter, Ella, and were present for her birthday celebrations last year, but this time the teen marked her special day without them.

Alex posted a heartfelt tribute for his youngest child, and showing that he and Jennifer were still on good terms included some pictures of her with Ella and her older sister, Natasha, 16.

"13. Wow," the sports star lovingly wrote. "That number has meant a lot to me over the years, but today, it's even more special than ever. I just can't believe my Ella Bella turns 13 today. My baby girl is officially a teenager!!"

