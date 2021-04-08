Jennifer Lopez’s sister makes heartfelt revelation about famous family The Jenny from the Block hitmaker is incredibly close to her parents and siblings

Jennifer Lopez enjoys international fame thanks to her successful career in the entertainment industry.

And the mother-of-two isn't the only successful member of her family, as her sister Lynda Lopez is an Emmy award-winning journalist and author.

Lynda opened up about her family in a rare interview, revealing just how supportive her parents Guadalupe and David were when their children were growing up.

In an extract from her interview with Hispanic Executive Magazine, which was shared on Instagram, Lynda said: "Our parents raised us to believe we could be anything we wanted to.

"At the time, they weren't imagining journalists and rock stars, but they raised us to believe that whatever we chose, we could do it—even if it was president of the United States. That was the amazing gift that they gave us."

Jennifer Lopez's sister Lynda Lopez opened up about their supportive parents

Lynda is the youngest of her three siblings. Jennifer is the middle child, and they have an older sister called Leslie, who is a music teacher, and prefers to keep a lower profile than her younger sisters.

Lynda added that her parents inspired all three of their children to dream. "Even though they taught us what the challenges were for people of color, we were always taught to dream," she said.

JLo's mum Guadalupe with her daughters

The AOC author lives in New York with her daughter Lucie, nearby to her parents and sister Leslie.

JLo, meanwhile, is primarily based in Miami, where she lives with fiancé Alex Rodriguez and her twins Emme and Max, 13.

The Selena star often goes back to New York to see her family, and has a beautiful penthouse in Manhattan, as well as a sprawling mansion in the Hamptons.

Jennifer and Lynda are incredibly close

The Made in Manhattan star recently opened up about how the pandemic has stopped her from seeing her parents as much as she would like to, as well as reflecting on how she's taken her connection with her mum and dad for granted until now.

"It became the number one thing that we, in a way, took for granted for so long," she told People magazine.

Jennifer and Lynda on the red carpet with their mum and A-Rod

"Not being able to see my mum and dad as much as we wanted, we didn't spend the holidays together."

She continued: "Different things like that where you realise health is the number one most important thing in our lives, so it became a huge priority."

