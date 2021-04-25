Kate Hudson bares toned abs in yellow bikini for special reunion The star reunited with a close friend

Kate Hudson is a fitness fanatic and she showed off the results of her hard work as she bared her toned abs in a new photo.

MORE: Kate Hudson's baby bump photo delights fans – but it's not what you think

The Almost Famous star lounged on a relaxing deck chair alongside her close friend, makeup artist Sophie Lopez, as they reunited.

Both of the women looked beautiful as they wore contrasting bikinis, Kate going for a lighter yellow one, while Sophie opted for a darker shade of brown.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Hudson sparks fan reaction with healthy cocktail

The pair made sure to keep safe in the beautiful sunshine, as on a table in between them was a bottle of sunscreen. They were both also also wearing pairs of sunglasses to protect their eyes from the rays.

"Got the band back together for a fun day in the [sun emoji]," the Hollywood A-lister posted, alongside the hashtags "#reemergence #missedmybestie," and the snap sparked a huge fan reaction.

Kate's friend Sophie responded to the post, as she said: "Best reemergence day ever! Love you babas."

Another fan complimented the star, as they posted: "Great abs Kate," while a third wrote: "What a six pack!!!! Nice work!"

The star flashed her impressive abs

Many others were just left speechless with the impressive post, as they commented with a series of heart emojis.

MORE: Kate Hudson's eccentric family home used to be mother Goldie Hawn's – photos

MORE: Kate Hudson's brother made the best comment about her stunning bikini photo

The Music star is used to blowing her fans away with her sensational bikini snaps, and a recent one with her daughter left them in a frenzy.

The star posed in a beautiful red two-piece set in a forest setting alongside her daughter Rani, who had on an adorable children's swimsuit.

Kate, who sipped on a healthy beverage in the snap, captioned the serene image: "Like mother like daughter… Celebrate mom with us this year! @tobeinbloom."

Kate is a fitness fanatic

The star's physique was praised by her fans who wrote: "Kate!!!!!!!! Body body body," and, "Wowzers".

Many asked if her bikini was from her Fabletics range and more marvelled at Kate's healthy approach to life commenting: "All real," and, "That's what pilates and healthy eating will do for you".

Kate insists that changing up her routine is the key to continuity and says she's always keeping her fitness fresh.

"I change my routine," she told Self magazine. "I change my look. I change my mind. I really switch it up. I'll do Tracy Anderson, I'll do Body by Simone, I do everything."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.