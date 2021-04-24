Kate Hudson was in a celebratory mood on Friday when she shared a gorgeous photo on Instagram along with a heartfelt message.

The mum-of-three delighted her fans with a sweet snapshot of her in bed with a baby bump - but it wasn’t what you might think.

Kate was wishing one of her best friends a very happy birthday and the image was a throwback from the delivery day of one of her children.

WATCH: Kate Hudson's daughter singing Happy Birthday is too cute for words

In the image, the Almost Famous actress was lying in bed wearing a hospital gown and eating ice chips and the birthday girl, Jennifer Meyer, was giving her a supportive hug.

Kate captioned the post: "Some friends you know most of your life and you’ve been through a lot together. Some you’ve known since you were born and you’ve been through EVERYTHING together.

Kate thanked Jennifer for always being there for her

"That’s birthday girl today for me! Love you tons my gorgeous friend. The one who always picks up the phone, shows up when you ask and when you don’t, makes you feel a million times better after talking any personal issue out and shows up whenever I’m about to pop out a baby to give them love immediately.

"So lucky to have your loyalty, love and friendship. Happy Birthday @jenmeyerjewelry I love you."

The jewellery designer - who was married to actor Toby Maguire - immediately wrote back and said: "Ohhhhh ok I’m crying!!! I love you so much. Oh we’ve been through it all and I can’t wait to go through the rest of our days together."

Kate has three gorgeous children

Kate's fans were blown away by the interaction and commented: "Awww, I love this so much," and, "you are so lucky to have a friend like that. It’s great that you treasure her."

Others called their friendship, "a true gift," and many wished Jennifer a very happy birthday too.

