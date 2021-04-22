Kate Hudson sparks fan frenzy with sensational new swimsuit photo The Fabletics founder displayed the results of her workouts

Kate Hudson rarely goes a day without a workout and clearly, her dedication to her wellness is paying off!

The Music actress stunned fans with a breathtaking bikini photo she shared on Instagram and it sparked an incredible response from her social media followers.

In the snapshot, Kate, 42, was posing in a red two-piece in a beautiful forest setting. Her daughter, Rani, two, was stood alongside her wearing an adorable children's swimsuit too.

WATCH: Kate Hudson sparks reaction with amazingly healthy cocktail

Kate - who was sipping on a healthy beverage - captioned the serene image: "Like mother like daughter… Celebrate mom with us this year! @tobeinbloom."

She was promoting her wellness brand and what better way to do it!

Kate's physique was praised by her fans who wrote: "Kate!!!!!!!! Body body body," and, "wowzers".

Kate brought her daughter Rani into the photo too

Many asked if her bikini was from her Fabletics range and more marvelled at Kate's healthy approach to life commenting: "All real," and, "that's what pilates and healthy eating will do for you".

Kate insists that changing up her routine is the key to continuity and says she's always keeping her fitness fresh.

"I change my routine," she told Self magazine. "I change my look. I change my mind. I really switch it up. I’ll do Tracy Anderson, I’ll do Body by Simone, I do everything."

Kate has an amazing home gym

She's also put through her paces by personal trainer, Nicole Stuart, who she's been working with since she was 19. And when she's not doing that, she squeezes in Pilates, yoga, or running into her routine.

Kate doesn't believe in depriving herself though and lives by everything in moderation. She told Self: "When people talk about dieting, I'm just like, OMG, relax."

Kate modelled her Fabletics range of active swimwear

But when she wants to whip her body into tip-top shape in record time she turns to one workout in particular.

She added: "Nothing, literally nothing, makes me feel like I’m back to my body more than Pilates."

