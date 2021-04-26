Demi Lovato makes unusual fashion comparison as she breaks out of 'heteronormative box' Demi, 28, joked she dresses like a 12-year-old in the 90s

Demi Lovato has joked she dresses like a 12-year-old boy as she took to Instagram to share an outfit update.

The singer has been embracing a more gender-neutral look in recent months, and in a tee and white sweat suit paired with crocs.

"I really do dress like a 12-year-old circa 1997," she captioned the story.

Sat in the back of a car, Demi also rocked a yellow fannypack and matching baseball cap, and had a can of unopened diet coke next to her.

The 28-year-old has been grappling with her sexuality the past year, and recently revealed she plans to shave her head "completely," as part of a transformation into "living her truth."

The superstar admitted that she felt her hair is part of a heteronormative box she has placed herself in, but as she begins to acknowledge the truth of her sexuality, she plans to change her image.

Demi took to Instagram to share her new fashion choices

Demi is currently rocking a very short pixie cut, with a tight undercut.

"When I started getting older, I started realizing how queer I really am," she told Glamour magazine.

"This past year I was engaged to a man, and when it didn’t work, I was like, this is a huge sign. I thought I was going to spend my life with someone. Now that I wasn’t going to I felt this sense of relief that I could live my truth."

She rocked a sweat suit and baseball cap

She added: "I know who I am and what I am, but I’m just waiting until a specific timeline to come out to the world as what I am."

Demi split from fiance Max Ehrich after a whirlwind romance, but she told the publication she is now casually dating again, and realizing that being with women feels "right."

She shocked fans when she spoke candidly about her past addictions and journey to sobriety in a new documentary for YouTube.

Demi, 28, overdosed in 2018

The four-part series titled Demi Lovato: Dancing With The Devil went into detail about Demi's near-fatal overdose in 2018 that left the Sorry Not Sorry singer hospitalized.

Directed and produced by Michael D. Ratner, the docuseries also focused on Demi's career since the life-changing event and include footage from her 2018 Tell Me You Love Me World Tour.

