Demi Lovato drives fans wild in figure-hugging snakeskin bodysuit The singer was promoting her new single What Other People Say

Demi Lovato is looking so fierce in the video for her new single, What Other People Say, and fans certainly seem to agree.

The singer looked sensational rocking a figure-hugging, red snakeskin bodysuit with a long red trench coat as she shared some behind-the-scenes snaps on Instagram this week.

Adding some chunky gold chains and a full face of glam, teamed with her freshly-dyed lilac bowl-cut, Demi posed alongside her collaborator, Sam Fischer, in an abandoned subway carriage.

Captioning the gorgeous shot, Demi captioned the snap: "WHAT OTHER PEOPLE SAY OUT THURSDAYYY WITH @samfischer. These lyrics are so special to my heart... I can't wait to share this one with you."

Needless to say, her fans were quick to express their excitement over the new track, and many appeared to be blown away by her striking ensemble.

"Omg, your outfit!" exclaimed one. "You're so fine," added another. "Best photo," said a third. There were also plenty of, "OMG", "I can't wait," and flame and love eyes emojis.

Demi looked stunning in her music video outfit

Demi has been very open about how she sees herself and her battle with an eating disorder in the past. Back in December, she penned a heartfelt post accompanied by a series of photos she took of her stretch marks covered in glitter glistening in the sunshine.

She said in part: "I used to genuinely believe recovery from an eating disorder wasn’t real. That everyone was faking or secretly relapsing behind closed doors. 'Surely she throws up here and there', 'she can’t POSSIBLY accept her cellulite'... those we’re just a few of the things that I used to tell myself growing up.

Demi shared a number of photos of her stretchmarks covered in glitter

"I’m so grateful that I can honestly say for the first time in my life - my dietitian looked at me and said 'This is what eating disorder recovery looks like.'"

"In honor of my gratitude for the place I’m in today, this was a lil shoot I did by myself in quarantine this summer when I wanted to celebrate my stretch marks instead of being ashamed of them… My stretch marks aren’t going away so might as well throw a lil glitter on em’ amiright?"

