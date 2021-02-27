Demi Lovato showcases unbelievably short hairstyle in shock transformation The singer regularly changes up her look

Demi Lovato has once again radically changed her hairstyle and fans cannot believe how short the star has managed to get her hair.

Debuting the new look on her Instagram feed, the Sorry Not Sorry singer showed off her now short hair underneath a cute bowler hat.

She completed the look with a chain necklace, cross earrings and a daring open jacket with a T-shirt underneath.

"New hair," is all the singer captioned the post with, as she modelled her look, smiling at the camera as the video ended.

Before this new hairdo, the singer had been rocking a hot pink style, which was long on the top and shaved off around the sides.

Fans were in love with Demi's amazing hair transformation, with one fan beaming: "Love it," while another added: "Sooo prettyyyyyyy."

One fan was surprised with how short Demi had gotten her hair, responding by saying: "Huh, what hair?"

Fans couldn't believe how short Demi's hair was

Another complimentary fan posted: "Omggg queen, I'm obsessed with it!" and another posted "YOU ARE ROCKING IT!"

One fan really loved the change-up and posted words of encouragement to the singer, saying: "You always look soooo beautiful Demi. Doesn't matter what your hair looks like, what clothes you wear, or makeup/no makeup you always look amazing."

The singer is set to return to our screens soon, as she has two upcoming projects in the works.

The singer regularly changes up her hairstyle

The first project is a four-part docuseries, set to debut in March, which will see the star get candid as she opens up about her past battles with addiction.

Titled Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil, the series will explore her near-fatal overdose in 2018, which left the Confident singer hospitalised.

In a statement about the docu-series, Demi said: "It's been two years since I came face-to-face with the darkest point in my life, and now I'm ready to share my story with the world.

The star has spoken candidly about her issues with addiction

"For the first time, you'll be able to see my chronicle of struggle and ongoing healing from my point of view. I'm grateful that I was able to take this journey to face my past head-on and finally share it with the world."

The second project is titled Hungry and will be a single-camera comedy series on NBC. Demi will take on a starring role in the series, as well as serving as one of its executive producers.

The series centres around several friends who belong to a food issues group, as they help each other in the search for love, success and "what's in the fridge" according to an official show synopsis.

It's a very personal project for the star, who has been open about her battles with eating disorders. In a conversation with model Ashley Graham on her Pretty Big Deal podcast last year, Demi said her determination to sustain a certain body type led her to overdose in 2018.

She explained that while she had thought the past few years had been her recovery from an eating disorder, she was actually "just completely falling into it."

