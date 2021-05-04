Amy Robach reveals incredible health update in emotional post – fans show support

Amy Robach's supportive friends were all there for her on Tuesday as the Good Morning America star received some incredible health news.

The TV star battled breast cancer in 2013 and has since gone and got tested twice a year.

Amy received positive results following her latest check-up, and shared an uplifting post on Instagram to reflect on her journey.

She wrote: "It's days like these - when your friends rally to support you - that I truly understand what life is all about - love, friendship, connection.

"Surviving is one thing, thriving is another and twice a year when I get my testing done its a humbling day, a reset button, another pinch to remember why we are here and that all we have is right now #friendship #love #cancerthriver."

Amy's GMA3 co-star Dr Jennifer Ashton was one of the first to respond to her post, commenting with a series of praying emojis, a balloon emoji and the word "yes".

GMA star Amy Robach shared an incredible health update with her followers

One of Amy's many fans commented: "We will always be here to support you! And to also drink some amazing sparkling rose with you, you got this," while another wrote: "Love you Amy!! We will forever support you and have your back."

In 2013, Amy, now 48, underwent a mammogram live on-air after her GMA co-star Robin Roberts, 60 - a breast cancer survivor herself - urged her to do so to help demystify the test, and the results changed her life.

Amy was devastatingly told she had breast cancer and at the age of 40 she would need to start treatment for invasive stage 2 cancer.

Amy battled breast cancer in 2013

Remarkably, Amy - who had never had a mammogram - almost didn't go through with the check-up for fear of people thinking she was trying to "grab the limelight".

But she remembers the conversation with Robin which convinced her to go ahead with the procedure which ultimately saved her life.

"Robin said, 'You know, Amy, if one life is saved, it's worth it,’" Amy recalled in an interview with People magazine.

The GMA star is incredibly passionate about health - and inspiring to many fans

She didn't know it would be her life that was ultimately saved. A month after the diagnosis, Amy announced she would be undergoing a double mastectomy.

The star told the publication that seeing Robin every day at work continues to be a constant source of comfort and inspiration to her. "When I show up to work each day, she’s sitting there," Amy said.

"Knowing she did what she did, it makes me feel empowered."

