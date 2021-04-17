Nicole Kidman and her mum look beautiful in sweet new photo together The Big Little Lies star shared the rare family photo

Nicole Kidman has an amazing bond with her mum, Janelle, and she celebrated their relationship with a sweet photo on Instagram.

The Undoing actress was gently applying her mother’s face cream in the snapshot which was captured for Instyle magazine.

Nicole wore a cute kimono, while her mum was dressed in a long striped shirt. The scene was beautifully lit and the tender moment caught perfectly.

The star captioned the post: "Can’t go anywhere without my @Seratopical! Mum loves it too. Thank you @InStyleMagazine for featuring me in this month’s #BeautyIssue to share my beauty must-haves with you."

At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Nicole was forced to be apart from her mother and her sister, Antonia, who live in Australia.

But as restrictions eased they were able to reunite with Nicole, her husband Keith Urban and their two daughters, Sunday and Faith, leaving the US for Oz.

Nicole and her mum featured in a beauty article for Instyle

When the country singer had to return to America she was fortunate enough to have the support of her family and at the time she told The New York Times: "I don't have that help in Nashville so that's been incredible."

She explained: "I rang Ant and asked her to move in with the girls and she did, and brought along her kids.

"That's special. It's the nature of what we're all having to do now – you get to be commune-like; this extended family where you're all raising each other's kids together."

Nicole, Antonia and Janelle have been together in Australia

Nicole recently celebrated National Siblings Day by posting a photo with Antonia, who she called her "best friend".

Last month the sisters threw their mum an 81st birthday party with a safari theme.

Both Nicole and Antonia grew up in Melbourne, Australia, with Janelle and their late dad Anthony Kidman – who was a psychologist.

While Nicole went on to pursue an acting career, Antonia found success as a journalist and a television presenter.

