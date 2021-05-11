Brooklyn Beckham has the best reaction to fiancée Nicola Peltz's risky topless picture The 26-year-old shared the picture on social media

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are not shy to show off their love on Instagram, and that sometimes includes some very intimate pictures of the couple.

MORE: Brooklyn Beckham's fiancée Nicola Peltz wows in tiny string bikini

On Monday, Nicola, 26, shared several pictures taken in recent weeks, and even though none of them featured David and Victoria Beckham's son, one saw her topless whilst showing off a string undergarment featuring a butterfly.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Victoria Beckham reveals incredible Easter gifts from Nicola Peltz

"Memories," the actress captioned the six-picture post.

Brooklyn, 22, was quick to comment, writing "My angel" followed by four red heart emojis. David, Victoria and Brooklyn's brother Romeo also approved, liking the image soon after it was posted.

READ: Nicola Peltz shows off tattoo in honour of fiancé Brooklyn Beckham – see the ink

MORE: Brooklyn Beckham confirms exciting news with fiancée Nicola Peltz

Nicola and Brooklyn, who got engaged in early 2020, are currently living in Los Angeles. The duo reunited with the Beckham family last month by flying into Miami, where David and Victoria lived for over four months before flying back to the UK in late April.

Nicola shared a racy picture on her Instagram

Nicola's family also flew in to support David's team Inter Miami during their first match of the season.

Of the joint family outing, Victoria said at the time on Instagram: "So proud of @davidbeckham @intermiamicf First game of the season and so excited to be here!! Kisses to the Peltz family!! We love you all! X."

Victoria and her future daughter-in-law have a great relationship, and that was clear to see last month when the fashion designer jokingly accused Nicola of stealing her clothes.

The Beckhams recently spent some time with Nicola and her family

"Looks like the future Mrs Beckham has been in my wardrobe again! but you're forgiven because I love this VB bustier on you @nicolaannepeltz," Victoria wrote on her Instagram as she shared a photo of Nicola wearing her black bustier, which is from the Spice Girls star's own clothing line.

Nicola found the post funny, quickly commenting back: "Caught! I love you so much!!"