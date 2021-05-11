Goldie Hawn makes heartbreaking revelation about the start of her career The First Wives Club star is an advocate for positive mental health

Goldie Hawn has had an incredible career in the spotlight, has a Golden Globe to her name, and is one of the most popular stars in Hollywood.

But the early days of her acting profession were anything but happy behind closed doors.

The mother-of-three opened up about feeling depressed at the age of 21 in a new interview on Good Morning Britain.

VIDEO: Goldie Hawn dances around the kitchen with Kurt Russell

Chatting from her home in LA during the virtual interview, Goldie said: "When I was young, I became depressed.

"I was 21, rising to success, it's a very difficult thing. I didn't necessarily want that. In doing so, I was very depressed and I had a lot of these issues where I couldn't even go outside in public.

"This is something that for me I worked through. I went to a doctor, I went to a psychologist, I learned about quieting my mind and what happens to the brain, I studied the brain.

Goldie Hawn opened up about her battle with depression during the beginning of her career

"I didn't understand why we weren't taking it out and putting in our classrooms for our kids to learn and enjoy and to be able to have a much better sense of self-regulation."

She continued: "Happiness is a choice. Unfortunately, I didn't want to be a big deal. I wanted to go home… I wanted to be a dance school teacher. I did have a plan.

"So I didn't have delusions of grandeur on any level, I was extremely realistic. The problem was, I was a dancer. And then things changed.

The Hollywood star is an advocate for positive mental health

"For every one of us, we have a different reason why we might feel low, depressed, anxious, a lot of these things… if I broke my arm I would go to a doctor, if I fell and hurt my hip I would go to a doctor.

"Doctors can help us and we should never feel ashamed to say, 'I'm feeling sad.'"

The award-winning actress has been an advocate for positive mental health for many years – with a particular focus on helping children to learn mindfulness techniques.

The star launched MindUp in 2001 following the 9/11 attack, and it has been helping children around the world ever since.

Goldie rose to fame at a young age - and is one of Hollywood's favourite stars

On the devastating impact the pandemic has had on children's mental health, Goldie said: "There was frustration, probably in some ways very stressed parenting.

"Children didn't feel safe oftentimes, they couldn't see their friends, social development for their neuro growth, it didn't quite happen.

"I don't believe that the time period they went through [in the pandemic] is going to be a lasting damaging effect, I think we have to learn obviously how to deal with it. That period of time can be made up."

