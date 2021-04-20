Goldie Hawn looks flawless in poolside selfie during family celebration The First Wives Club actress hosted a special birthday meal for daughter Kate Hudson on Tuesday

Goldie Hawn made sure that her daughter Kate Hudson had a birthday to remember on Tuesday, as she hosted a family dinner at her home in LA.

The Hollywood star and Kurt Russell pulled out all the stops for a celebratory evening for Kate – who shared a number of photos from the happy occasion on Instagram.

Among the snapshots was a gorgeous picture of Goldie taking a selfie by the poolside in her garden – and she looked incredible.

VIDEO: Goldie Hawn dances around the kitchen with Kurt Russell

The mother-of-three was dressed in a tailored black suit that cinched in at the waist, and accessorised with pearls.

The home was transformed with beautiful flower displays for the occasion, and was attended by family members including Oliver Hudson and Wyatt Russell, as well as Kate's boyfriend Danny Fujikawa.

Birthday girl Kate captioned the pictures: "Mama and Pa hosted the best bday din and it was such a treat to safely gather.

Goldie Hawn looked incredible as she posed for a selfie by the poolside

"What a joy to be together like this. Thank you @shibumidtla @imari.la for a beautiful Omakase dinner and sake pairing!

"Sending love to everyone who has been so kind as to send me messages and blessings. What a joyful day."

The Music star's doting mum paid a heartfelt tribute to her only daughter on social media too.

Goldie shared a lovely throwback picture of the pair posing on a life-size cow ornament in the star's garden, and wrote: "Happy birthday my precious girl @katehudson. I love you as big as the universe."

The Almost Famous actress was treated to some sweet surprises from her three children on her birthday too.

Kate Hudson shared some gorgeous photos from her family birthday celebrations

Kate is mum to sons Ryder, 17, Bingham, nine, and daughter Rani, two, who all made sure their mum's day was special in their own way.

The actress posted a cute video clip of Rani singing happy birthday to her, and wrote alongside the footage: "A super early set call means I miss the morning birthday snuggle but this...THIS!

Goldie is incredibly close to her only daughter

"A text from my big guy @mr.ryderrobinson, a face time from my Bingo and a song from my girl. Birthday love felt and heard.

"Thank you all for the love today. Already feel it and it ain’t even noon."

