Kelly Ripa is mesmorising in sun-soaked beach photo during family celebration The Live with Kelly and Ryan star is married to Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa and her family certainly know how to have a good time.

And in a series of throwback photos posted by husband Mark Consuelos on Mother's Day, there was one image that really stood out.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan star was photographed posing on the beach at sunset with her sister-in-law Adriana.

The photo had been taken at Adriana's birthday party in 2020, which took place on the beach to maintain social distancing.

Kelly looked stylish dressed in a sheer dress, styled with a selection of necklaces.

The pair posed in front of the ocean, and it looked like they were having the best time.

Kelly Ripa looked incredible as she posed on the beach with her sister-in-law at a family party

Other photos from Mark's Mother's Day collection included one of Kelly with her three children, Michael, Lola and Joaquin, during a summer holiday, and another of the star with her kids as very young children – once again on the beach.

It's been an exciting time for Kelly's family, who have marked a number of milestones over the past few months.

These have included son Joaquin's 18th birthday and Mark's 50th, while the celebrity couple celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary at the beginning of May.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan star with husband Mark Consuelos

Both Kelly and Mark posted sweet tributes to each other on social media, and the Riverdale star even made his wife emotional with his sweet gesture.

The dad-of-three had posted a montage made up of photos of the pair together over the years, which resulted in Kelly responding: "Sobbing. I love you so very much. Some of these pics are never before seen. As in, I've never seen them before."

The actor had written alongside the post: "@kellyripa… 'I'll be loving you until the rainbow burns the stars out in the sky…always.' Happy 25th."

Kelly and Mark celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary in May

Kelly previously said it was love at first sight when she met her husband. "I saw my husband in a photograph before I saw him, and I knew," she said during an interview on SiriusXM's Radio Andy.

"I wasn't looking to get married... but when I saw him, the photograph of him, I saw my entire future with him flash before - like I saw it. And I don't believe in any of that, but now I do. Because of that moment."

