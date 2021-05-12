Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest's effortless off-screen relationship is goals The TV couple have been hosting Live with Kelly and Ryan together since 2017

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest are two of the most popular daytime TV stars, and fans adore watching them host Live together each morning.

The TV couple get on like a house on fire on screen, and their friendship extends far beyond work. In fact, Ryan even welled up last year after discussing just how much Kelly meant to him, and the feeling is mutual!

During an interview with ET, Ryan said of his co-star: "I'm using every ounce of my energy to fight back tears right now, while she's saying that."

VIDEO: Kelly Ripa's children make surprise appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan

He added: "We do a television show, but it's not just a television show.

"We come in and we literally have our first cup of coffee together and catch up with each other as friends do, and that's the dynamic we hope we have with people who are watching as well."

Kelly was also full of praise for the radio presenter, telling the publication: "What you see of Ryan on air is the person he is backstage, which is a unique thing."

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest have the best friendship

When Ryan first joined Kelly to co-host Live in 2017, the former All My Children actress referred to him as a "close friend," while the American Idol judge said his new co-star was a "dear friend".

Ryan is incredibly close to Kelly's family too – including her husband Mark Consuelos and children Michael, Lola and Joaquin, who all regularly appear on the ABC daytime show.

In December, meanwhile, Kelly paid a sweet tribute to Ryan to mark his birthday, sharing a selection of fun photos of them together.

The TV couple have hosted Live together since 2017

She wrote: "Happy birthday to @ryanseacrest! May your fondue be as cheesy as these photos. I love you."

Fans were quick to comment on the pictures, with one writing: "Aww I love this," while another wrote: "You both are goals and I can't wait to watch you next on TV." A third added: "These photos are too cute. What a great friendship and partnership you have."

Live with Kelly and Ryan was recently ranked the most-watched daytime talk show for the third time in four weeks in the latest TV report.

The ABC show is also the number on talk show in women aged between 25 and 54 for 59 consecutive weeks.

What's more, Kelly and Ryan act as executive producers for the programme along with Michael Gelman.

Kelly and Ryan are also executive producers of Live

Ryan took over the role from Michael Strahan, who left the ABC daytime show to join Good Morning America full-time. Kelly has been hosting Live since 2001, and has worked with a number of co-stars over the years.

The mother-of-three first joined the programme to host alongside the late Regis Philbin. When Regis left in 2011, Kelly fronted the programme alone between 2011 and 2012 – with the name being changed to Live with Kelly.

This happened again between 2016 and 2017 during the period of time between Michael leaving and Ryan joining.

