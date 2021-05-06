Rebel Wilson reveals sad news and fans are devastated The Pooch Perfect host made the announcement on social media

Rebel Wilson is used to fielding questions from her adoring fans and regularly delights them with her comedic quips. But unfortunately, there wasn’t good news during a recent conversation on Instagram.

The Bridesmaids actress had just shared one of her many stunning selfies when a social media follower asked an urgent question regarding the chances of an upcoming project.

"Bestie is there a pitch perfect 4?" they asked, to which Rebel responded: "No, Universal is apparently doing a prequel to Pitch without any of the original Bellas." She then added a crying emoji and sparked an upset fan reaction.

"THAT'S SO SAD," wrote one, while another added: "Then it isn't going to be pitch perfect, plain and simple. What will we do without Bloe (BeckaxChloe)"

Others chimed in with their disappointment too and it was clear they were all vying for Rebel and her co-stars to make a fourth installment.

Not that the Australian star doesn't have a whole host of exciting new projects on the go.

Rebel revealed there won't be in Pitch Perfect 4

She just finished filming her first non-comedic role in The Almond and the Seahorse in the UK, and in February she also announced she will be bringing her comedy genius to the upcoming cheerleading film, Senior Year, about a cheerleader who wakes up from a 20-year-long coma and heads back to high school to claim the prom queen crown!

In addition, she's also launching her career as a children's book author.

While Rebel's career is going from strength to strength she recently shared a personal struggle on social media too.

Rebel won numerous awards for her role in the Pitch Perfect movies

Rebel - who previously revealed she has frozen her eggs - said she had "bad news" and hinted that she is sadly "struggling with fertility".

"I got some bad news today and didn’t have anyone to share it with...but I guess I gotta tell someone," she began.

"To all the women out there struggling with fertility, I feel ya. The universe works in mysterious ways and sometimes it all doesn’t make sense...but I hope there's light about to shine through all the dark clouds."

Rebel's heartfelt post received an influx of supportive messages from fans.

