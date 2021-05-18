Kelly Ripa celebrates exciting family news The Live with Kelly and Ryan star is so proud!

Kelly Ripa is one proud aunt! The Live with Kelly and Ryan star shared some exciting news about her nephew, Sergio Giuseppe Ripa, on Monday – and it's clear she was giddy with glee.

The TV star posted a photo of the 21-year-old alongside singer Steph Amoroso, revealing the aspiring musician had accompanied her on the guitar for a recent gig.

MORE: Happy news for Kelly Ripa following wedding anniversary celebrations

"My super talented guitar playing nephew @maanbarepiig accompanied the super duper talented @stephamoroso at @thebitterendnyc on Friday night. Live music in #nyc They Rock. Literally," Kelly captioned the photo.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kelly Ripa shares sweet video montage for her son's 18th birthday

Her fans were equally as excited for Sergio, with one commenting: "So much talent on one stage!" A second said: "Such a powerful talented combination. Cannot wait to see them Live! They’re going places." A third added: "Proud auntie!!"

Kelly is very close to her nephew. Sergio had a rough start in life though after he was born seven weeks early after his mother, Linda was hit by a drunk driver when she was seven months pregnant with him.

Kelly's sister sustained horrific injuries, including multiple broken bones and a crushed pelvis which pushed into her unborn son’s head.

MORE: Kelly Ripa's major work news revealed - and it involves her co-star!

MORE: Kelly Ripa's fans think she's a grandmother after seeing her latest post

Kelly's nephew is an aspiring musician

Sergio went into a coma in utero and his mother refused anesthetic for leg surgery for fear of damaging her unborn child.

Linda later called him "a miracle baby," and told The New York Times: "We don’t know how it happened. But it did."

Kelly rarely talks about the accident but has said it's made her incredibly grateful for her husband, Mark Consuelos, and their three children, Joaquin, 18, Lola, 19, and Michael, 23.

Kelly with her sister Linda in 2002 at her book launch

"Every day of my life that I feel like I'm going to complain about something small, minute, I think of my sister. And it makes you appreciate what's important in life," she previously said.

"We, Mark and me, have three beautiful, healthy kids and if everything we've achieved together disappeared tomorrow, we would still have three healthy, beautiful kids. And who could ask for anything more than that?"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.