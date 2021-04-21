Kate Hudson’s daughter Rani is already following in famous mother’s footsteps - details Kate has shown off her singing chops in Almost Famous, Nine, and Glee

Kate Hudson has revealed that her daughter Rani is following in her mom's famous footsteps as she "loves to sing."

Kate, who has shown off her singing chops in Almost Famous, Nine, and Glee, shared the news on Today, telling Hoda Kotb that her daughter sings "all the time."

The actress turned 42 on 19 April and two days later shared details of her special day, revealing Rani serenaded her on the big day.

"Oh, yeah, she loves to sing. She just sings and sings, it's like amazing," Kate told Hoda and Al Roker.

"But she sings happy birthday pretty much every day."

Two-year-old Rani is Kate's third child, and first with partner Danny Fujikawa.

They welcomed the young girl in 2018, and on Kate's birthday she shared video of Danny and Rani singing the song.

Kate shared a video of Rani singing to her

"A super early set call means I miss the morning birthday snuggle but this...THIS! A text from my big guy @mr.ryderrobinson, a face time from my Bingo and a song from my girl," revealed Kate.

"Birthday love felt and heard. Thank you all for the love today. Already feel it and it ain’t even noon."

Kate and Danny now live in the childhood home she grew up in with her mother Goldie Hawn.

Goldie and her longtime partner, Kurt Russell, bought the plush Pacific Palisades house in the 1970s but sold it just over a decade later.

Kate is mom to three children

Kate bought it back in 2005 and then also purchased the home next door in 2011, to make an enormous, luxury estate for them all.

The mom-of-three lives there with her two sons Ryder and Bingham, both from previous relationships, and Rani.

It boasts a total of seven bedrooms, as well as a huge garden with a pool and spa, while the guest house has an additional five bedrooms.

As for décor, Kate has clearly taken inspiration from her mother, with retro furnishings and vintage furniture that are also seen in Goldie's mansion next door.

