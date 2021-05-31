Michael Strahan shares heartbreakingly poignant post on Memorial Day

Michael Strahan has thanked his late father, a former military veteran, on what would have been his parent's 64th wedding anniversary.

The Good Morning America star shared a sweet throwback of his parents, and shared that 31 May would "have ben my parent's 64th anniversary, and it happens to be #MemorialDay."

"It’s their first anniversary apart, but I know my dad will be there in spirit. Love you, mom. Miss you, dad," Michael wrote.

"My father was a major who served with the 82nd Airborne Division. #MemorialDay is a hard day for many. Today and every day, we thank and celebrate the lives of those who paid the ultimate sacrifice."

Memorial Day weekend is a long public holiday in the US and is a time to honor and mourn the military personnel who have died during military duties.

MIchael's friends and family including Erin Andrews, Terry Crews and Michael Buble shared their love with heart emojis.

Michael is a doting dad to his four children. He shares daughter Tanita and son Michael Jr. with ex-wife Wanda Hutchins, and his twin daughters Isabella and Sophia with ex-wife Jean Muggli.

Earlier this month, he revealed his pride after his daughter Sophia shared her hilarious attempt to make some extra money.

Michael has four children

In a clip posted on Instagram, Michael explained that Sophia realised she can make $10 for every verified account that responds to a message from her on Instagram – and she hoped that her famous dad would help her out.

The dad-of-four didn't give in to her request, but he did admit that he was proud of his daughter's initiative, captioning the clip: "Kids these days!! 'It’s called a hustle' Not gonna lie that made me proud, LOL #HustleLikeYourBroke @sophialstrahan."

