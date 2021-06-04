Elizabeth Hurley commands attention in plunging gown as she marks 'first night out in 14 months' The actress looks divine!

Elizabeth Hurley has marked her first night out since lockdown in utter style! Taking to her Instagram page, the 55-year-old shared a video of herself showing her dressed to the nines in an eye-catching number.

"First night out in 14 months and I am going to the ballet," she remarked in the clip, which showed her walking down the stairs.

Elizabeth was among the many celebrity guests at the British Ballet Charity Gala. She worked the camera in a black knee-length dress which boasted of a blazer-style top, a plunging neckline, embellished detailing and a skirt complete with a thigh-high slit.

With her brunette tresses left loose in tousled waves, the mum-of-one enhanced her natural beauty with a slick of pale pink lip gloss, a touch of blush and lashings of black mascara.

Fans went into overdrive, with many adding flame emojis underneath her Instagram post. "Enjoy! You are the only ageless true beauty left.," remarked one fan, while another said: "Seriously so much more than fabulous."

The star looked divine at the British Ballet Charity Gala on Thursday night

During the night out, Elizabeth happily posed for photos with David Walliams and his mother. The outing would have been a welcome treat as the British star and her son Damian, 19, have spent the majority of the coronavirus pandemic her estate.

However, they have been bubbled up with some family members and friends, too. Elizabeth compared her family to The Waltons last year, when she exclusively spoke to HELLO! about life in self-isolation after being locked down at her country home in Herefordshire with eight people.

The actress was joined by David Walliams and his mum

"We feel like the family in the Seventies TV show The Waltons," she told HELLO! at the time. "There are nine of us. I have my whole family here, including my mother, an aunt and a friend who has severe respiratory problems.

"I am completely paranoid that I won't be able to keep them safe, and I haven't let anyone leave the house apart from me. I just nip out to local food stores and wear a mask and gloves. I'm terrified of bringing the virus back to my vulnerable guests."

