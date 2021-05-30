Rebel Wilson mesmorises fans in latest photo as she details new adventure The Cats actress has been documenting her inspiring health transformation

Since the beginning of 2020, Rebel Wilson has been embarking on a lifestyle change, which has seen her put her health first.

As a result, the Cats actress has lost 60lb, and has vowed to stay on top of her weight loss – something that she is incredibly proud of.

In her latest photo on Instagram, the 41-year-old star captivated the attention of fans as she posed with a male friend by an airplane.

VIDEO: All the details of Rebel Wilson's incredible transformation

The pair were preparing to fly to Florida for the Memorial Day weekend, and the actress' slim physique looked incredible.

In the comments section, fans were quick to comment on Rebel's appearance, with one writing: "I know you probably don't want to be constantly reminded of this but I really wanted to give you credit for your absolutely amazing achievement in terms of your health journey.

"It really takes a lot of grit and discipline to do this, it is inspiring. You look the picture of beauty and are glowing! Well done."

Rebel Wilson looked incredible in her latest travel photo

Another follower wrote: "You look phenomenal, job well done." A third added: "You look strong and healthy."

Last year, Rebel made made her mind and body a priority. Through hard work and determination, she feels better than ever.

Rebel revealed to People magazine: "My goal was never to be skinny. I don't focus too much on the numbers. I still look like me. I love being curvy and I'm still super curvy but just a healthier version. That was my goal."

The Cats actress has been on an incredible health journey since 2020

The actress was so committed to her health kick that she even hit her target weight goal a month earlier than planned.

The star has been hailed an inspiration for losing weight in a healthy way, and has been promoting positive body confidence with her fans.

In January, Rebel posted an uplifting message on Instagram, which read: "Rather than step on the scale, look at yourself in the mirror and be like 'damn girl… you're smart and talented and accomplished and perfect just the way you are."

The Pitch Perfect star lost weight after transforming her lifestyle

During a virtual appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show last year, meanwhile, Rebel said turning 40 played a big part in her decision to get in shape.

She also revealed: "I've tried, like so many women out there, I've tried fads and diets and things before and I’m like, I need to do a really holistic approach to this, this time.

"My diet was mainly all carbs," Rebel added. "Which were delicious but for my body type, I needed to eat a lot more protein."

