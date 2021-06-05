The Great's Nicholas Hoult's real life partner: all the details The British actor recently co-starred with Angelina Jolie

Nicholas Hoult has been in the spotlight for decades but he remains notoriously private about his personal life - and that includes who he is dating.

The Great star was Jennifer Lawrence's leading man for five years before they parted ways in 2014 but he's been far from single ever since.

When it comes to Nicholas and romance there's likely a lot you didn't know about him. Here's all the details on who holds his heart in real life.

Who is Nicholas Hoult's girlfriend?

Nicholas has been with his model girlfriend, Bryana Holly since 2015. The Californian-born model was a Playboy playmate and had several high-profile relationships before settling down with the British actor.

Bryana dated Ashton Irwin of the band 5 Seconds of Summer and before that, she was with Caitlyn Jenner's son, Brody Jenner.

She was the victim of phone hacking in 2017 and private photos of her with her ex-boyfriend, Ashton, were leaked.

Nicholas is dating model Bryana Holly

Does Nicholas Hoult have children?

The About a Boy actor is a proud dad to the son he shares with Bryana. They welcomed Joaquin in 2018 and attempted to keep the pregnancy and birth entirely under wraps. Photographs of Bryana with a bump sparked speculation they were expecting their first child together.

The couple are rarely pictured together in public

For months after his birth, Nicholas was asked about his baby's gender but he told W magazine: "Someone will find out soon enough and that's fine. But for now it's my precious little thing and I'm keeping it."

On being a dad he added: "The levels of tiredness are extreme, no one warns you about it. But the level of love that comes with it outweighs everything. It's phenomenal."

Where does Nicholas Hoult live?

Nicholas was born in Wokingham, England but met Bryana in Los Angeles where he spends much of his time.

However, while filming his Hulu show they had to relocate to the UK where nearly all of the scenes are shot.

Nicholas dated Jennifer Lawrence for five years

Despite calling Hollywood his home for many years, Nicholas remains incredibly down-to-earth and when asked how he's managed this. he humbly told the Belfast Telegraph: "Well, it's just having good family and friends around you isn't it? People that don't let you go insane."

