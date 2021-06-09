Loose Women's Jane McDonald shares emotional message following heartbreaking death of partner

Jane McDonald returned to social media this week with a special message for her fans. The Loose Women star was left heartbroken following the death of her beloved partner Ed Rothe in April, but she has now reached out to the public with an important update in the wake of his passing.

She wrote: "I would like to say a huge heartfelt Thank You to everyone who donated to the Wakefield Hospice Just Giving fund in Ed's memory. Your generosity has raised a total of £12,125.38!

"These funds will make a significant difference to the patients and their families at the hospice. I would also like to say how touched I was at the kind and thoughtful messages left on the Just Giving page. You have all been wonderful! Love Jane x."

Her fans were quick to rally around the star and offer their condolences. "This is lovely. A piece of joy in a dark time. Hospices are such amazing places and rely so much on the generosity of others. Take care xx," one told the star. A second shared: "So sorry for your loss x." And a third said: "Sending you a huge hug x."

Jane ad Ed started dating in 2008 and got engaged that same year

Jane, 58, and Ed – a former member of The Searchers – started dating in 2008, some 20 years after they first met, and got engaged on Christmas Eve of that same year.

Announcing the news of her fiancé's death, a post on Jane's social media accounts read: "It is with immense sadness that we share the news that Jane's beloved life partner, Ed, passed away on Friday 26th March.

Ed sadly passed away in April after battling lung cancer

"He had been battling lung cancer for the last few months. We would like to thank everyone for all their help and support during this very difficult time, especially the NHS staff and the wonderful team at The Wakefield Hospice."

